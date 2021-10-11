CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACME Group Picks KBR Technology For Green Ammonia Project In Oman

By Akanksha
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
  • KBR, Inc's (NYSE: KBR) ammonia technology has been selected by ACME Group for its green ammonia project to be built in Oman. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
  • KBR will provide technology license, engineering, proprietary equipment, catalyst, and commissioning services for a plant to produce 300 metric tons per day of ammonia. The plant will be an integrated facility using solar and wind energy to produce green ammonia.
  • "Energy transition driven by green ammonia is a reality, and KBR will play a pivotal role in helping innovative companies like ACME establish early-mover advantages through our industry-leading technology," commented Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology.
  • Price Action: KBR shares closed lower by 0.36% at $41.65 on Friday.

