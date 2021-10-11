ACME Group Picks KBR Technology For Green Ammonia Project In Oman

Local and regional governments can talk all they want about tackling climate change, but at the end of the day, “nothing will happen on the ground without the financing… at least nothing of substance,” observes Nigel Jollands, the associate director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). “The only way we’re going to deal with the climate crisis is for us to completely replace all of our carbon-intensive infrastructure… our cars, our refrigerators, our houses, our offices, our planes, our factories, energy delivery. All of that is capital infrastructure.”
