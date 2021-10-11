ACME Group Picks KBR Technology For Green Ammonia Project In Oman

This article originally appeared on MeetingoftheMinds.org. A few years ago, I worked with some ARISE-US members to carry out a survey of small businesses in post-Katrina New Orleans of disaster risk reduction (DRR) awareness. One theme stood out to me more than any other. The businesses that had lived through Katrina and survived well understood the need to be prepared and to have continuity plans. Those that were new since Katrina all tended to have the view that, to paraphrase, "Well, government (city, state, federal…) will take care of things."

