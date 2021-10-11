CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set to start week lower as oil hits 7-year highs. U.S. stock futures fell Monday. Energy names surged as U.S. oil prices hit seven-year highs to start the new week. Dow stock Merck was nearly flat in Monday's premarket after the drugmaker said it applied for emergency use authorization in the U.S. for its antiviral Covid pill.

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now With $500

Investing what may seem like a small sum of money can give your portfolio a healthy boost. Etsy is a thriving e-commerce platform selling handcrafted goods to buyers all over the world. Square offers both individuals and merchants an easy-to-use financial services tool. The most important first steps to financial...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Wall Street on Track for a Winning Week on Strong Earnings

Dow futures rose sharply Friday, one day after the 30-stock benchmark broke a four-session losing streak with a surge of 534 points, or nearly 1.6%. Dow stock Goldman Sachs rose more than 2% in Friday's premarket after reporting quarterly earnings and revenue that crushed estimates. Strong investment banking and trading results boosted the numbers. Bank earnings this week have been strong. (CNBC)
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
NBC San Diego

Buy Any Dips in Chip Stocks, Trader Says. Here's One Name to Consider

Semiconductor stocks are worth buying on any weakness, portfolio manager John Petrides told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "My team in particular is in a buy-the-dip mentality for the overall equity market," said Petrides, who works in Tocqueville Asset Management's wealth division. "We would further that to buy the chip...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow up over 200 points as stocks open with gains after retail sales data

Stocks opened higher Friday, looking to build on the previous session's sharp gains, after a stronger-than-expected rise in September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208 points, or 0.6%, to 35,120, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,459 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3% to 14,869. The Dow was led higher by shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , up more than 2% after topping Wall Street forecasts.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: J.B. Hunt, Charles Schwab, Virgin Galactic, 23andMe and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services — Shares of J.B. Hunt jumped 8.7% after the company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for the third quarter. The Arkansas-based shipping company earned $1.88 per share on $3.14 billion in revenue for the quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.77 per share on $3.01 billion of revenue.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Dow Stock#Covid#Multiweek#Jpmorgan Chase#Bank Of America#Morgan Stanley#Wells Fargo#Citigroup#Wednes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
MarketWatch

Dow opens over 400 points higher, S&P 500 retakes 4,400 as weekly jobs report hits fresh pandemic low

U.S. stock benchmarks rose solidly higher Thursday morning, advancing as a parade of big banks released upbeat earnings and data showed a drop in first-time jobless claims to the lowest since the pandemic began and a smaller-than-expected rise in producer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 406 points, or 1.2%, at 34,784. The S&P 500 index advanced 1% to 4,404, retaking a psychologically signicant level at 4,400, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9% at 14,710. Bank of America Corp. reported profit and revenues that topped expectations as it released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. Shares rose 2.8% in premarket trade. In economic reports, weekly first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week dropped to 293,000 - the first sub-300,000 reading since before the pandemic took hold in early 2020.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

IHS Holding IPO priced at the bottom of the expected range, as company raised $378 million

Shares of IHS Holding Ltd. is set to go public Thursday, as the shares telecommunications infrastructure operator said overnight that it's initial public offering priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The company raised $378.0 million as it sold 18.0 million shares in the IPO. The company had previously said selling shareholders were planning to sell 4.5 million shares in the IPO, but that wasn't part of the pricing announcement. With 328.05 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

European Stocks Edge Higher as Earnings Power Global Markets; Temenos Down 13%

LONDON — European stocks inched higher on Friday as corporate earnings drove global markets north to close out the week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% during afternoon trade, with banks adding 2% to lead gains while media stocks dropped 0.4%. Shares in Asia-Pacific rose on Friday, led by...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Taiwan's Taiex Leads Gains in Asia-Pacific as TSMC Shares Soar Following Earnings Beat

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose on Friday following overnight gains on Wall Street with the S&P 500 jumping nearly 2%. The Taiex in Taiwan surged 2.4% on the day to 16,781.19, leading gains among the region's major markets, as shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 4.71% following an earnings release a day earlier.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher as earnings season gets under way

Major U.S. stock indexes opened flat to modestly higher Wednesday as earnings season unofficially kicked off with results from Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BlackRock Inc. , as well as Delta Air Lines Inc. . The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30 points, or 0.1%, to 34,408, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2% to 4,360. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4% to 14,531. JPMorgan Chase shares were down 0.8% in the early going, while BlackRock shares jumped 3%. Delta shares gave up 2.8%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy