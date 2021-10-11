The Detroit Lions are enough to make any grown person cry
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Detroit Lions have made a lot of grown people cry over the years. In Dan Campbell’s case, it took just five weeks and two swift kicks to the heart. He had a 99% chance of getting his first win two weeks ago against Baltimore. Then there was the broken coverage on fourth-and-19, a swallowed whistle on a dead play clock for 1.77 seconds, and an NFL-record 66-yard field goal that took a one-in-a-million bounce off a 6-inch crossbeam for a 19-17 loss.www.mlive.com
