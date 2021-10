Want to know how to exercise without hurting your knees? Unfortunately, knee pain is an extremely common ailment, with one in four adults suffering from frequent knee pain, according to a recent paper in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Exercise has been shown to be extremely effective at reducing knee pain, according to a trial from the National Library of Medicine, but it can often be difficult to get started if your knees are already hurting. Finding out how to exercise without hurting your knees can be troublesome, but there are two main routes you can take:

WORKOUTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO