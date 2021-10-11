CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming robot inspired by 400-million-year-old parasitic fish

By Jesse Orrall
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 400 million years ago, a jawless parasitic fish was sucking blood out of a host animal without the faintest idea that one day far in the future, the fish's own distant evolutionary relatives would build a robot in its image. That robot is AgnathaX, pictured below. Get the CNET...

