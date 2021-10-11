CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Cannon Blasts: Previewing the 2021-22 season

By Pale Dragon
jacketscannon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, folks, we’ve finally made it. The 2021-22 NHL season finally begins this week. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Columbus Blue Jackets campaign:. After a mutual parting of ways with John Tortorella after six seasons as head coach, the Blue Jackets conducted an exhaustive search for his successor ... only to end up staying in-house and promoting longtime assistant Brad Larsen. Given that the Torts era produced four straight playoff appearances, it’s not surprising that the team valued continuity. The hope is that Larsen can continue the best practices of those teams, but perhaps show a lighter touch than the confrontational Torts, and be more open to innovation.

www.jacketscannon.com

Comments / 0

Related
jacketscannon.com

Preseason Game 8 preview/open thread: The regular roster warms up against the Penguins

The Blue Jackets can close out the preseason with a winning record with a victory tonight over their Metropolitan Division rivals. Led by new faces such as veteran Jake Voracek and rookies Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger, the Jackets have posted a 4-2-1 record. The two regulation losses came in road games where a mostly AHL roster lost to a roster heavy with NHLers. On the other hand, the Jackets starters have also feasted upon weak opponents. Tonight provides a different test, with the Penguins bringing their opening night lineup.
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Blue Jackets give up late lead and lose to Penguins

The Columbus Blue Jackets hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins for their final preseason game. The roster appears to be mostly set, but this game was an opportunity for a few guys to battle for the last few spots. Let’s take a look at what happened. 1st Period. The Blue Jackets came...
NHL
jacketscannon.com

High Risk, No Reward: Why Cole Sillinger Playing in the NHL This Season is a Terrible Idea

On Sunday, Cole Sillinger officially became the first 18 year old Blue Jacket to make the opening night roster under General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen. The Columbus native was taken by his hometown team 12th overall in the 2021 draft, and has convinced the coaching staff over the past 10 weeks to grant him a spot among the 23 players to be paid the big bucks starting Thursday, likely playing with Boone Jenner and Max Domi. The hype for the local kid is starting to build.
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Columbus Blue Jackets name Boone Jenner seventh captain in team history

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced a new captain Tuesday morning - following the departure of former captain Nick Foligno, the Blue Jackets will be captained by longest tenured Blue Jacket Boone Jenner for the upcoming 2021-22 season. In his Blue Jackets career, Jenner has amassed 530 games played, 121 goals...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
jacketscannon.com

Blue Jackets honor Matiss, blast Coyotes 8-2

With two teams entering transition, it was an electric and emotional night ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena. Elvis Merzlikins made his first career opening night start, wearing No. 80 to honor Matiss Kivlenieks after Kivlenieks’s tragic passing this summer. Carter Hutton presided over the opposite net for Arizona.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
6abc

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault disappointed by Robin Lehner's accusations

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has pushed back against accusations made by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner that appeared to implicate Vigneault and the Flyers in the medical malpractice of players. Lehner posted a series of tweets on Saturday about the treatment of players by NHL teams in an...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Cam Atkinson
Person
Nick Foligno
Person
John Tortorella
Person
Gustav Nyquist
CBS Boston

Jeremy Swayman Named Starting Goaltender For Bruins’ Season Opener

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have made their decision. Jeremy Swayman will be between the pipes for the season opener on Saturday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy made the announcement as promised on Friday. Swayman got the nod over Linus Ullmark, whom the Bruins signed to a four-year, $20 million deal in the offseason. Ullmark went 0-0-2 with an .839 save percentage and 3.91 GAA in the preseason. Swayman went 1-0-1 with a .932 save percentage and 1.99 GAA in his preseason action. Swayman of course surprised just about everybody when he came up to the NHL last year, going 7-3-0 with a .945...
NHL
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers set to release 4 players as regular season approaches

With the 2021-22 regular season rapidly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on four players. Perhaps the most notable player being released is Joel Ayayi. Ayayi showed a lot of promise throughout his time at Gonzaga University. During his final season there, he posted averages of 12.0 points,...
NBA
Yardbarker

What to watch in the Philadelphia Flyers preseason finale

Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals clash to close the Flyers preseason. Alain Vigneault and Peter Laviolette will send lineups akin to their opening night. It’s the final opportunity to work out the kinks and find a groove before the regular season. Martin Jones, who played better than...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Edmonton Oilers 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Edmonton Oilers 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Oilers writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season. Predicting the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Islanders#Torts#Khl#Impr
NESN

Pacific Division Preview: Outlook, Predictions For 2021-22 NHL Season

The NHL’s Pacific Division is an interesting one. Other than the Vegas Golden Knights, no team in that division has proven they are a bona fide postseason contender, plus, there’s the addition of the expansion Seattle Kraken. So, the Pacific could be a fun collection of teams to watch this...
NHL
zonecoverage.com

CnD NBA SHOW: 2021-22 Timberwolves Season Preview with @jakepaynting

Che & Dyl bring on Jake Paynting of Howls & Growls and Paynt Points to preview this Timberwolves season. Born and raised in Minnesota, Dylan Carlson is a writer, performer, and musician living in Los Angeles. Some say he left to follow his dreams, but the reality is that he vowed to bring all 5 Minneapolis Lakers banners in Staples Center back to the Twin Cities where they belong. In 2018, Dylan began The CnD Podcast with Chelanga Langason. Listen if you’re a Timberwolves fan looking for a shoulder (or two) to cry on.
NBA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PIHL season preview: Plenty of contenders chasing championships in 2021-22

The PIHL season begins Monday, and there are some changes to the league but a lot will remain the same. North Allegheny, Baldwin, Indiana and Neshannock won championships last season, but only two remain in the same classification: North Allegheny and Neshannock. Indiana and Baldwin move up a classification, meaning Class AA and A will crown new champions when the long journey comes to its culmination.
NHL
Yardbarker

Ontario Reign: Previewing Jacob Moverare’s 2021-22 Season

Flying mostly under the radar, Swedish defenseman Jacob Moverare will look to build off of a strong debut season with the AHL’s Ontario Reign. For good reason, many of the LA Kings‘ prospects get all sorts of press. However, there’s one defenseman who has flown completely under the radar, even after his strong AHL debut last season with the Ontario Reign: Swedish defenseman Jacob Moverare.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Bradley Basketball: 2021-22 season preview and outlook for Braves

There is a clean slate for the Bradley basketball team this season. Last year was filled with one frustration after another and Brian Wardle’s team has had a productive offseason and is prepared to climb back near the top of the Missouri Valley Conference. Wardle’s teams won back-to-back MVC Tournament...
BASKETBALL
FanSided

Cardinals: 3 surprise players who could be traded this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals shocked baseball this week by firing manager Mike Shildt despite making the postseason. What other surprises might they have in store?. Shildt was let go due to philosophical differences, whatever that means. Nonetheless, the Cardinals have an active offseason in front of them, starting with Nolan Arenado’s decision on an all-important player option. Reports indicate that Arenado is likely to return.
MLB
chatsports.com

2021-22 Season Preview: What to expect from Michigan wings

Michigan, Michigan Wolverines, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS. The Michigan Wolverines’ men’s basketball team will feature a good mix of experience at the wing position this year, as the ever-so-steady Eli Brooks returns for another season. Brooks will likely be starting alongside top-ranked freshman Caleb Houstan,...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy