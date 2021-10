If there’s been a better season of bad Orioles baseball, I don’t remember it. The year started with the horrifying possibility that there wouldn’t even be a full season, and there certainly was no guarantee that we’d be allowed to witness it in person. But on Opening Day, a springtime rite of passage I once foolishly took for granted, the O’s took the field in front of fans at Camden Yards for the first time in 564 days. That the Birds lost to Boston was neither surprising nor upsetting. Just being in the stands with my friends felt like a terrible thirst was being quenched (or maybe that was the Miller Lite.)

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO