MLB Roundup 10/11: No series end over the weekend

Hey, a new type of post! Sort of! For the entire summer (save for a missed day here or there) we’ve been putting up Minor Lines every day at 8:00 AM ET. The minor-league season is over, which means that this timeslot switches over to MLB Roundups. For those new to the site or who don’t remember, this is basically exactly what it sounds like. We’ll run through the big stories in the league the day before and, when applicable tell you why you should especially care as it relates to the Red Sox. And for this offseason particularly, I’m sure this will wind up being the space for updates on CBA negotiations. I know we’re all looking forward to that! (Sarcasm, in case it wasn’t clear.)

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO