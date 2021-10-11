CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucky Win? Red Sox Push Back On Notion After Wild Game 3 Victory

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
The Red Sox caught a big break against the Rays on Sunday night, but they don’t feel like they stole one from their American League East rival. Boston benefitted from a very fortunate bounce in Game 3 of its AL Division Series against Tampa Bay at Fenway Park. An unusual Kevin Kiermaier ground-rule double gave the Red Sox an opportunity to win it in the 13th inning with only one run, but Boston ended up landing two on Christian Vázquez’s walk-off home run.

