CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Southwest Airlines cancels over 1,000 weekend flights, blames weather and air traffic control issues

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zELaq_0cNaXjYS00

(WWJ) -- Before travelers head to Detroit Metro Airport, Southwest Airlines is advising to check for delays or cancellations.

The airline is working to reset operations after canceling more than 1,000 flights over the weekend, reportedly due to air traffic control issues and weather conditions.

Three departures set to leave DTW were already canceled by the airline this morning, but WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports that travelers appeared to be checking in without issue just before 6:30 a.m.

Airline officials say customers can rebook canceled flights online.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 throughout the day for the latest updates >> LISTEN LIVE

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Detroit, MI
Business
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Air Traffic Control#Weather#Detroit Metro Airport#Dtw#Breakingnews#Southwestair#The Departure Board#Charlielangton#Airline
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy