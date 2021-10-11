Southwest Airlines cancels over 1,000 weekend flights, blames weather and air traffic control issues

(WWJ) -- Before travelers head to Detroit Metro Airport, Southwest Airlines is advising to check for delays or cancellations.

The airline is working to reset operations after canceling more than 1,000 flights over the weekend, reportedly due to air traffic control issues and weather conditions.

Three departures set to leave DTW were already canceled by the airline this morning, but WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports that travelers appeared to be checking in without issue just before 6:30 a.m.

Airline officials say customers can rebook canceled flights online.

