Boy, 14, shot and wounded by man who entered Queens home: police

The teen was shot at a home near 243rd Street and 136th Avenue in Rosedale, Queens. Photo credit Google Street View

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A gunman entered a Queens home and shot a 14-year-old boy on Sunday night, leaving the teen hospitalized.

The boy was at a home on 243rd Street, near 136th Avenue, in Rosedale when a man came in and opened fire shortly before 9 p.m., police said.

The teen was hit in the back, according to police, who said he was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

A possible motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known.

The gunman remained at large Monday after taking off on foot, police said.