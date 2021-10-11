CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 14, shot and wounded by man who entered Queens home: police

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
 4 days ago
The teen was shot at a home near 243rd Street and 136th Avenue in Rosedale, Queens. Photo credit Google Street View

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A gunman entered a Queens home and shot a 14-year-old boy on Sunday night, leaving the teen hospitalized.

The boy was at a home on 243rd Street, near 136th Avenue, in Rosedale when a man came in and opened fire shortly before 9 p.m., police said.

The teen was hit in the back, according to police, who said he was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

A possible motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known.

The gunman remained at large Monday after taking off on foot, police said.

