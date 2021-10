“Reflecting back over the last decade, I feel filled with gratitude and pride at what our team and our community have achieved. Together we’ve built Pinterest: a technology company and platform that is a positive ‘home of inspiration’ for hundreds of millions of people around the world,” said Sharp, in a statement. “After long reflection on how I can best grow my ability to serve, I’ve decided to shift my focus and join Jony Ive and the remarkable creative collective he’s assembled at LoveFrom. I look forward to continuing to partner with Ben and the team at Pinterest on the company’s ambitious evolution into the global platform where creators and merchants inspire people to create a life they love,” he added.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO