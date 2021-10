The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at the ND Paper Old Town Mill. Redding said the mill employees examined the cause of the fire with a camera that detects heat and one roller was over 200 degrees. He said it may have caused the fire. “When we arrived on the scene, we had fire coming out of the building that houses a conveyor belt system and a grinder hopper for wood chips and that fire had spread from the building onto the conveyor belt themselves, ” according to Matt Redding, captain at the Old Town Fire Department. The Milford, Bangor, and Orono fire departments all met at the scene to extinguish the fire that took approximately three hours to put out. No one was hurt during the time of the fire.

OLD TOWN, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO