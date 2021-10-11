Spider-Man 3 needs to give fans the one web-slinger they deserve
Make no mistake: Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the first live-action Spider-Verse story. The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe entry promises to feature characters from Sony’s previously disconnected Spider-Man stories; even Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock is back. While Marvel and Sony have done their best to ignore rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear as well, comic book fans remain confident that the pair’s Peter Parkers will cross paths with Tom Holland’s web-slinger in No Way Home.www.inverse.com
