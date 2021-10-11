CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Spider-Man 3 needs to give fans the one web-slinger they deserve

By Alex Welch
Inverse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake no mistake: Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the first live-action Spider-Verse story. The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe entry promises to feature characters from Sony’s previously disconnected Spider-Man stories; even Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock is back. While Marvel and Sony have done their best to ignore rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear as well, comic book fans remain confident that the pair’s Peter Parkers will cross paths with Tom Holland’s web-slinger in No Way Home.

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Tom Holland Teases Rumored Spider-Man and Venom Crossover

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland has dropped a tease that is going to have Marvel fans on the edge of their collective seats, because it certainly seems as though he's letting fans know that his Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom could be meeting soon! Holland was on Instagram and posted the following to his stories regarding the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage: "Tonight's the night. Can't wait to see this. Congrats @AndySerkis @TomHary and @SonyPictures Are The Rumors True 😏" Without dropping a single SPOILER (yet), the Internet has been ablaze with that mentioned "rumor" Holland is referring to, so really he's saying everything without saying anything at all.
MOVIES
Inverse

Ant-Man 3leak reveals Marvel’s most shocking cameo so far

One of the most mysterious titles in Marvel’s entire Phase Four lineup is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. A sequel to 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, the upcoming film will not only follow the Lang and Van Dyne families but also feature Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror in a prominent role.
MOVIES
Collider

Let There Be Kangaroo! 5 Spider-Man Villains Who Need Solo Movies Next

In October 2018, ten years after Iron Man launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony/Columbia Pictures released Venom, which kicked off their competing version of the Marvel Universe. While Sony/Columbia has been releasing film adaptations of Marvel Comics characters regularly throughout the 21st-century (including solo Spider-Man movies jointly produced with Marvel Studios), Venom and ensuing films like Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius are Sony’s big attempt to create a unified tapestry of comic book movie adaptations. The trailer for Morbius, featuring Michael Keaton reprising his role as Adrian Toomes/The Vulture from Spider-Man: Far From Home, even indicates these plans will eventually include connecting to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man movies.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Fan Shares Awesome Symbiote Costume Concept

Last month, Insomniac Games released the first official teaser for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and it was a very exciting one! The short trailer ended with Venom showing up, hinting at a major role. At this point, details about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are incredibly slim, but one fan has wasted no time sharing an awesome idea about how the game could implement the Symbiote costume. On Reddit, user LordGetsuga pointed out how The Spectacular Spider-Man cartoon had the Symbiote costume's design change as it took over Peter's mind. The costume starts out much closer to Peter's original suit, then shifts to an appearance closer to Venom.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Spider-Man 3

Can fix Sony’s biggest problem with one surprising clone. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to explore the multiverse in a way that no other Marvel Cinematic Universe film has up to this point. The film promises to feature not only characters from the previous two Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy