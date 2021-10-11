9 best outdoor Christmas lights for an extra touch of seasonal sparkle

Wherever you stand on the scale of tasteful to tacky, there’s no denying that the sight of a front porch, garden fence, or indeed, a whole house done up in Christmas lights brings seasonal cheer.

There’s a wealth of weatherproof lighting on the market, from subtle ditsy fairy lights up to sculptural pieces made for grand scale winter wonderland scenes that’ll have the neighbours talking.

With modern LED lights, some of the pieces we tested were surprisingly low voltage for their brightness, meaning lower running costs. You can choose battery operated lights if you don’t want to worry about running a cable into your home, but we found, with clever design, most of our mains operated lights gave us a generous length of cable in order to discreetly run the illuminations from indoors with enough flex to position the lights exactly where we wanted them.

Increasingly high tech, today’s outdoor Christmas lights often come with a timer, allowing us to choose the perfect moment to switch on – and of course to conserve energy during daytime and in the middle of the night. Some come with multiple lighting modes and special effects, meaning we can go from twinkly to flashy, or even change colours and tones, with a push of a button.

How we tested

Channelling our inner Elsa from Frozen , we lit up our back garden and front porch with the string lights and sculptures, looking for quality of make, durability, how the lights stood up to the elements, and most importantly, whether they ignited that warm Christmassy feeling.

Read more:

The best outdoor Christmas lights for 2021 are:

Best overall – Lights4Fun warm white & white 3-in-1 acrylic light up reindeer & sleigh: £119.99, Lights4fun.co.uk

– Lights4Fun warm white & white 3-in-1 acrylic light up reindeer & sleigh: £119.99, Lights4fun.co.uk Best clustered lights – Premier 960 multi-action clusters red and vintage gold LED lights: £24.95, Allroundfun.co.uk

– Premier 960 multi-action clusters red and vintage gold LED lights: £24.95, Allroundfun.co.uk Best contemporary design – Studio set of three multi-function LED stars: £49.99, Studio.co.uk

– Studio set of three multi-function LED stars: £49.99, Studio.co.uk Best for a subtle light show – Annabel James starburst LED hanging light: £23.95, Annabeljames.co.uk

– Annabel James starburst LED hanging light: £23.95, Annabeljames.co.uk Best single statement piece – Wilko large light up reindeer: £90, Wilko.com

– Wilko large light up reindeer: £90, Wilko.com Best high-tech lights – Twinkly Strings 400 gold edition LED smart app controlled Christmas string lights: £159.99, Whitestores.co.uk

– Twinkly Strings 400 gold edition LED smart app controlled Christmas string lights: £159.99, Whitestores.co.uk Best value for money – Homebase 100 star outdoor Christmas lights, warm white: £22, Homebase.co.uk

– Homebase 100 star outdoor Christmas lights, warm white: £22, Homebase.co.uk Best original design – Premier 1.2m rainbow sparkle outdoor Christmas light with 576 LEDs: £129, Ukchristmasworld.com

– Premier 1.2m rainbow sparkle outdoor Christmas light with 576 LEDs: £129, Ukchristmasworld.com Best for a frosty look – OnBuy 5.5m 224 LED cool white snowflake curtain wire string lights: £34.99, Onbuy.com

Lights4Fun warm white and white 3-in-1 acrylic light up reindeer and sleigh

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

This is a delightful sculptural set from a brand that, despite the jovial name, always delivers on quality outdoor lighting. True to form, the reindeer duo and their accompanying sleigh proved solid and sturdy on our lawn, with reliable and easy to put together connectors. The figures can be placed up to 1m apart, meaning you can find the perfect positioning to suit your outside space. Rudolf and his pal are totally weatherproof, too, so they’ll happily stay outside for the whole festive period come rain or shine (or snow!). Of course, the real magic happens when the figures are illuminated. Choose warm white, white, or a mix of both, and remember to set the timer for those dark chilly nights.

Buy now £119.99, Lights4fun.co.uk

Premier 960 multi-action clusters red and vintage gold LED lights

Best: Clustered lights

Rating: 8/10

Offering a warm, homely glow are these densely packed festive lights from Premier. Featuring almost 500 ditsy LED fairy lights in a mix of Christmassy red and warm vintage gold, they’re perfect for accenting a porch or entranceway (or indoors draped over the mantelpiece). In a cluster pattern, the lights feel wonderfully rich and abundant. They’re linked via a discreet green cable, which allows the lights to seemingly shine on their own, and cleverly, they boast an eight hours on/16 hours off timer, which we found simple to set. All we had to do was get the mulled wine on, sit back, and watch the lights come on automatically.

Buy now £24.95, Allroundfun.co.uk

Studio set of three multi-function LED stars

Best: Contemporary design

Rating: 9/10

We loved this trio of sculptural stars from Studio. Multi-coloured and multi-functional, the stars feature a total of 180 ditsy LED lights and are wrapped in a wealth of transparent beads designed for added sparkle. The mains operated metal frames are connected roughly a metre apart and boast a remote-controlled light-changing feature, taking us from multi-coloured to pink, to orange, to turquoise, blue and red. If all this seems a bit on the flashy side, there’s the option to stay on one colour, too. At 61cm tall, and descending in scale, the stars offer a big impact, and made an unusual, contemporary addition to our outdoor Christmas scene.

Buy now £49.99, Studio.co.uk

Annabel James starburst LED hanging light

Best: For a subtle light show

Rating: 9/10

If you’re after something a little subtler, this delicate number from Annabel James is a beauty. The light is designed to be hung from above – we found it looks magical hanging from a mature tree branch, and even better in multiples. The hanging light features 160 tiny warm white LEDs and comes flat packed, with minimal packaging, which means you need to gently arrange its dainty spokes to create its rounded form. This one’s battery operated and boasts a built-in timer that gives us illuminations of six hours on and 18 hours off. What we loved most about this light is that it’s not overtly Christmassy. It’ will illuminate the garden year-round.

Buy now £23.95, Annabeljames.co.uk

Wilko large light up reindeer

Best: Single statement piece

Rating: 9/10

This handsome stag stands at 125cm tall and is covered in white LED lights. Made from a mix of acrylic, metal and copper, the sculptural Christmas light feels reliably sturdy – although you might want to avoid exposed windy areas. We loved ours standing stately on our porch. The lights are bright and really beam in the dark. This one is mains operated and features a generous 5m lead cable, meaning you can play around with positioning and find the perfect spot. Whether as part of a grand winter wonderland scene, or as a solo statue, this one offers big impact.

Buy now £90.00, Wilko.com

Twinkly Strings 400 gold edition LED smart app controlled Christmas string lights

Best: High-tech lights

Rating: 9/10

These high-tech string lights are guaranteed to become a party piece this festive season. Comprising 400 amber, warm white and cool white LEDs, the lights combine with a wifi/Bluetooth controller and a free to download app, which allows you to create an incredible light show to wow your party guests. The mains operated lights boast a 32m lit length with 8cm spacing, which we found added to their versatility: twist them around a tree trunk, light up a pergola, or cover your porch for a warm, welcoming display. We had hours of fun playing around with the app, changing the brightness, speed, intensity and colour palette. High-tech and high quality.

Buy now £159.99, Whitestores.co.uk

Homebase 100 star outdoor Christmas lights in warm white

Best: Value for money

Rating : 8/10

We loved these contemporary star lights from Homebase, giving our back garden instant seasonal sparkle. Comprising a generous 100 stars on an inconspicuous 13m clear cable, this is a product that offers serious bang for your buck. Mains operated, the lights feature eight modes with a memory function, meaning you can go from flashing to twinkling, to pulsing to suit your mood. What we loved most about these lights was the wonderfully warm glow – perfect to sit under with a mug of mulled wine.

Buy now £22.00, Homebase.co.uk

Premier 1.2m rainbow sparkle outdoor Christmas light with 576 LEDs

Best: Original design

Rating: 8/10

Whether yours is a message of love or hope – or both – this Christmas, this sparkly rainbow number is a timely addition to outdoor festive lighting. The piece features 576 clustered coloured lights that are super bright, despite being low voltage (and easy on our electricity bill). There’s a generous 10m of cable from the mains plug to the first light, allowing for a vibrant display away from the house. Going from red to yellow to green, blue and purple, the lights give off a warming glow. We loved this stand-out contemporary piece in our winter wonderland.

Buy now £129.00, Ukchristmasworld.com

OnBuy 5.5m 224 LED cool white snowflake curtain wire string lights

Best: For a frosty look

Rating: 8/10

Channelling chalet chic is this charming set of snowflake string lights from OnBuy. Simple but oh so effective, the lights comprise 16 snowflake motifs with a total of 224 cool white LEDs inside. Well-made and weatherproof, the lights boast a lit length of 5.5m, and come with a fun choice of lighting modes, from waves to sequences, slow glow to chasing and flash, twinkle, and simply, on. We loved turning our garden shed into a glamorous ski chalet with these.

Buy now £34.99, Onbuy.com

The verdict: Outdoor Christmas lights

Lights4Fun’s reindeer and sleigh proved a hit outside our house. The three-piece sculptural light is sturdy and well-crafted, despite its delicate looking frame. We loved the choice of tones and found the white lights to work best for a cool, frosty look. On the other end of the scale, we were also impressed with Annabel James’ simple but effective Starburst LED hanging light that’s not just for Christmas. We’ll be keeping ours up all year.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on homeware and garden essentials, try the links below:

Complete your festive decor with the best real and faux Christmas wreaths