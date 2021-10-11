CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All The Best Moments From Adele's Instagram Live

By Aaliyah Harry
Grazia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, Adele how we’ve missed you. I must admit when I saw the notification letting me know THE Adele was going live on Instagram, I clicked on it straight away. Witnessing Adele going live is very rare and for good reason, we can only take so much comedy every so often. During the 41- minute Q&A, the Grammy award-winning singer voiced her support for Britney Spears, answered the most random questions and even shared a teaser of her upcoming single Easy on Me. Her live stream was the perfect mix of celebrity interactions and chaotic energy. Now, if you missed one of the greatest lives of all time, here are all the best moments…

