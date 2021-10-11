LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Shake your trail feather paddle parade is a 2-hour Paddle Parade down beautiful Bayou Teche from Poche Bridge to Breaux Bridge accompanied by live Cajun music.

A leisurely paddle in your own kayak/canoe or one you have rented. Two barges will accompany paddlers with live bands, and paddlers are encouraged to dress up and “shake their trail feathers” as part of the fun.

After the paddle, there will be food, drinks and a free raffle (for those who can show proof of vaccination) at Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge.

The Bayou Teche National Paddle Trail, which will provide access docks and other amenities for paddlers in the 15 towns along Bayou Teche.

The event takes place Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shake-your-trail-feather-paddle-parade-tickets-163394065047?aff=ebdiayyoutube .

For more information you can email TecheProject@gmail.com or call (337) 277-4645.

