One GP for every 2,000 patients in England, survey finds

By David Lynch
 4 days ago

Patients are facing a “postcode lottery” over seeing a GP in England, with the worst-affected areas served by half the number of doctors as the best.

New analysis has shown that there is on average one GP per 2,038 people across the country, a 5 per cent rise since 2015.

But there are also huge disparities across England , with some areas seeing an increase of around 40 per cent in people per GP over the same period.

It means Hull now has one GP for every 2,821 people, more than double the 1,279 people per GP in Wirral.

The Liberal Democrats , who commissioned the analysis, have called on the government to train more GPs.

Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said: “These figures reveal a postcode lottery of care that is leaving people struggling to get GP appointments or waiting weeks to be seen.

“But instead of fixing the GP shortage crisis, the Conservatives are making it worse by failing to train the new doctors we desperately need.”

She added: “Families rely on being able to see a GP when they or their children fall sick to get advice, access treatment and get well again. The government must invest more in our GP practices and train up more doctors, to ensure patients get the fair deal they deserve.”

The areas with the highest numbers of inhabitants per GP are Fylde and Wyre (2,833), Hull (2,761), Calderdale (2,606), Thurrock (2,592) and Portsmouth (2,559).

The lowest five are Liverpool (1,614), Oxfordshire (1,688), Wirral (1,720), West Suffolk (1,731) and East Staffordshire (1,745).

The figures are based on research by the House of Commons Library commissioned by the Liberal Democrats.

The stats do not include trainee GPs, and are based on the population in each area rather than the number of registered patients.

Recent analysis from the BMA shows there are over 1,800 fewer fully qualified, full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs now than there were in 2015.

Between June 2020 and July 2021, the number of GP partners fell by 918.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Gps#Uk#Democrats#Conservatives#Families#Calderdale#Bma
The Independent

Winter will be 'exceptionally difficult' for the NHS, says Chris Whitty

Professor Chris Whitty has warned the winter will be 'exceptionally difficult' for the NHS. England’s chief medical officer spoke at the Royal College of GPs’ annual conference in Liverpool and warned of tough months ahead for the health service as it battles Covid and other illnesses. Mr.Whitty said: “In terms...
HEALTH
BBC

Shropshire GP staff 'on their knees' with patient demand

A doctor has described ministers as being "out of touch with the reality" of GP surgeries and their pressures. Dr Jess Harvey, a GP in Shropshire, said staff at her practice were "on their knees" with rising patient demand. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he wants to see more...
HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: GP appointments, and a last chance to find virus origins?

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Rescue plan to boost face-to-face GP appointments. In a bid to increase face-to-face GP appointments, the government's unveiling a £250m winter rescue package. In the first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospitals trigger emergency measures as patients wait 13 hours in the back of ambulances

An NHS trust has spent more than two weeks running on emergency measures after skyrocketing demand since mid-September, while others have kept people waiting for more than a dozen hours in the backs of ambulances.The Independent has learnt one patient in the West Midlands spent 13 hours waiting to be handed over to staff at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust.Gloucester Hospitals Trust declared its internal incident on 19 September and only stood it down on 5 October, while London’s Barnet Hospital took similar extraordinary action on Monday due to high demand.And at North Middlesex Hospital staff saw more than...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Transport secretary refuses to specify date for ending of PCR tests

Ministers are refusing to say when cheap, swift lateral flow tests will replace PCRs for arriving travellers to the UK.On Thursday the health secretary, Sajid Javid, repeated a government promise on switching to cheaper, faster tests, saying: “We’re now making it easier and cheaper for people to travel by allowing fully vaccinated travellers from non-red list countries to use lateral flow tests on day two of arrival, as long as they provide proof of use.”But vaccinated travellers are no closer to knowing when in the next three weeks the switch will take place.Speaking on BBC Today, the transport secretary, Grant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Their Voice: Finding value in every job and every worker

I have a poem written on a poster board in my workout room that has been there for years. I don’t remember where I found it and I didn’t know who wrote it until now — Douglas Malloch. The poem reads, “If you can’t be a pine on the top of the hill, be a scrub in the valley — but be the best little scrub by the side of the rill, be a bush if you can’t be a tree. If you can’t be a bush be a bit of the grass, and some highway happier make; if you can’t be a muskie then just be a bass — but be the liveliest bass in the lake! We can’t all be captains, we’ve got to be crew, there’s something for all of us here, there’s big work to do, and there’s lesser to do, and the task you must do is the near. If you can’t be a highway then just be a trail, if you can’t be the sun be a star; it isn’t by size that you win or you fail — be the best at whatever you are!” Obviously this poem spoke to me because I took the time to write it out on a poster board and hung it up in a place where I would hopefully see it often.
The Independent

Business insolvencies at highest level since pandemic began

The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show.According to data from the Insolvency Service there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September – up from 1,349 in August and 928 from the same time last year.The figures come after the Bank of England warned last week that higher borrowing during the pandemic had likely put more businesses at risk.We're unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history.Treasury spokesperson“The increase in debt – though...
PUBLIC HEALTH
