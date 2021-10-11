CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team: Studs and duds from Week 5 debacle

By Jerry Trotta
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team turned in their most disappointing performance of the season in a 33-22 loss at home to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. From a defensive perspective, it was much of the same, though the group did induce two first half turnovers. Aside from that, they continued to be plagued by the big play. Among the lowlights were a 72-yard bomb from Jameis Winston to Deonte Harris and the easiest Hail Mary completion you’ll ever see to end the first half.

