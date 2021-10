Radio frequency (RF) blackout occurs during radio attenuation measurement C (RAMC) vehicle reentry due to the attenuation effect of the plasma sheath on the communication signal. In recent years, the mitigation mechanism of chemical reaction for RF blackout problem has gradually been studied numerically and experimentally. However, the effect of non-ionization reaction rate has been ignored because it does not directly involve the generation of electrons. In the present study, the influence of non-ionizing reaction rate on the plasma generation mechanism and EM wave attenuation was numerically solved by the plasma flow and multilayer transmission model. According to the simulation results, only the reaction rate of \(NO \rightleftharpoons N + O\) has a significant effect on the electron number density in all non-ionizing reactions, and the degree of influence is less than the ionization reaction rate. The EM wave attenuation decreases with the decrease of the reaction rate of \(NO \rightleftharpoons N + O\). When the reaction rate is reduced by 25 times, the maximum attenuation of electromagnetic wave can be reduced by 12Â dB. Finally, a potential scheme by reducing the reaction rate of \(NO \rightleftharpoons N + O\) was proposed to mitigate the RF blackout problem.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO