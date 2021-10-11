CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Outside The Confines: Plenty of Division Series drama over the weekend

By Ashley MacLennan
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and happy Monday, Bleed Cubbie Blue readers! As it is Thanksgiving here in Canada, I’m going to keep things short and sweet on the intro today so that I can run off and enjoy turkey and consume my body weight in mashed potatoes. But before I do that, in earnestness, I wanted to let you all know how incredibly thankful I am for all of you who read these posts that Josh and I trade off doing and that you get some enjoyment from the links and social media posts we collect for you.

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Rays face decisions on division series rotation, roster

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have some decisions to make before Thursday’s American League Division Series opener at Tropicana Field. And those conversations figure to be ongoing as they reconvene Tuesday afternoon for the first of two workouts at the Trop, awaiting the winner of that night’s Yankees-Red Sox wild-card game.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Rays will face Red Sox in Division Series

ST. PETERSBURG — The Red Sox are coming. After beating the Yankees 6-2 in Tuesday’s American League wild-card game at Fenway Park, the Red Sox earned a trip to Tropicana Field to face the Rays in the best-of-five Division Series that opens Thursday. Lefty Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to start...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

This year’s MLB division series have gone pretty much as expected, so far

Through Friday’s action in the four MLB division series, everything is more or less going according to script (if we had such a thing). The favored Astros have won two straight over the White Sox, and the Brewers and Giants won their series openers at home. The only “surprise,” if...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Tanner Houck
95.5 FM WIFC

Astros & Rays Take Division Series Leads

HOUSTON, TX (MetroSource-WSAU) — The Houston Astros are starting the ALDS off with a big win. Lance McCullers Jr. fired six and two thirds scoreless innings as the Astros took down the White Sox 6-1 in Game One in Houston. Yordan Alvarez homered for Houston. The Astros take a 1-0...
MLB
whdh.com

Sox take 2-1 lead in division series after extra-innings win over Rays

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox are one win away from the American League Championship Series after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in extra innings at Fenway Park Sunday night. The Sox beat the Rays 6-4 with a two-run homer from Christian Vasquez in the 13th inning. The teams...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

2021 MLB Division Series: Rays vs. Red Sox Game 4, Giants vs. Dodgers Game 3

Here’s all the information you’ll need for tonight’s Division Series games. Rays vs. Red Sox, 6:07 p.m. CT. Red Sox lead series 2-1. TV: FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal. Giants vs. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. CT. Series tied 1-1. Alex Wood, LHP vs. Max Scherzer, RHP. TV:...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Division Series#Bleed Cubbie Blue#Als#Athletic#Rays#Nlds Game 2#Dodgers Giants#Espn#Red Sox
Camden Chat

Monday Division Series open thread

Our dreams of a full slate of four Division Series games today were dashed, as the Astros/White Sox Game 4, scheduled for 3:37 ET, was postponed due to inclement weather. In Chicago? Who would’ve thought? At least we’ve still got three games to watch, including the Red Sox trying to clinch their series against the Rays, and the two NL series shifting to new locales.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: October Madness

Who would object if we just declared the winner of Game 5 of the National League Division Series as the World Series winner? I’d guess fans of the Red Sox, Astros and Braves. But other than them? No one. The Astros eliminated the White Sox by beating them 10-1 in...
NFL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Tampa Bay Rays ‘sister city’ plan is still a bad idea

The Tampa Bay Rays have long been dissatisfied with Tropicana Field, their home ballpark. Built in the late 1980s to try to lure a MLB team (and the White Sox nearly moved there), it’s outdated and in probably the worst possible location in the Tampa Bay area for a ballpark — in a corner of St. Petersburg, across Tampa Bay from the bulk of the fanbase.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Teams with more, less rest in post-season series

When a post-season series in Major League Baseball features teams that had an unequal number of days off before the series began, which team wins the series more often: the team that was "rested" -- ended its previous series earlier -- or the team that was "rolling" -- ended its previous series later?
MLB
fangraphs.com

Managerial Report Cards: American League Division Series

This postseason, I’m trying out a new feature: managerial report cards. After each postseason round, I’ll look at the losing managers and assess their performance when it comes to in-game management. Pinch hit for your MVP candidate with a pitcher? Not that it would ever happen, but you’d get an F for that. Bring in your best pitcher in a big spot, only to have him give up a three-run homer? That’s still an A, results notwithstanding.
MLB
CBS Boston

Taking A Moment To Recall The Craziness Of Last Red Sox-Astros ALCS Meeting

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are going to face off in the American League Championship Series, with a trip to the World Series on the line. If recent history is any indication, it’s going to be quite intense. A few things have happened since these two teams last met in the ALCS — something about a sign-stealing operation from 2017 getting exposed? We’d have to check the records on that one. But we need not even explore that aspect of this budding rivalry of sorts to recall some craziness from their previous playoff meeting....
MLB
Daily Free Press

Fair or Foul: Division Series recap and AL Championship Series preview

With the Astros and Red Sox set to face off in the 2021 AL Championship Series, and the Braves waiting to know which California-based team they will face, now is the perfect time to reflect on each Division Series battle and how the 2021 ALCS might go down. Astros vs....
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy