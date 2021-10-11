Outside The Confines: Plenty of Division Series drama over the weekend

Hello and happy Monday, Bleed Cubbie Blue readers! As it is Thanksgiving here in Canada, I’m going to keep things short and sweet on the intro today so that I can run off and enjoy turkey and consume my body weight in mashed potatoes. But before I do that, in earnestness, I wanted to let you all know how incredibly thankful I am for all of you who read these posts that Josh and I trade off doing and that you get some enjoyment from the links and social media posts we collect for you.