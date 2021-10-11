CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents demand Iron Maiden-loving school principal is sacked over her Satanic allegiances

By Elizabeth Scarlett
loudersound.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'd be forgiven for thinking that the Satanic panic surrounding heavy metal had died off in recent years, but parents at a Canadian school have revived the phenomenon for the 21st century after calling for a principal to be fired due to her love of Iron Maiden. Parents at the...

Canadian principal Sharon Burns facing backlash over Iron Maiden fandom

Some Canadian parents want a heavy metal-loving high school principal to headbang her way to another job. Parents at Eden High School in St. Catharines, Ontario launched a petition to remove Principal Sharon Burns because she is an unabashed fan of the legendary British band Iron Maiden. More than 500...
Petition Launched to Transfer Iron Maiden Superfan Principal Over ‘Satanic’ Imagery

A petition has been launched to transfer a high school principal, who's an enormous Iron Maiden fan, because of "Satanic symbols." Sharon Burns is the principal of Eden High School in St. Catharines, Ontario, and due to her social media posts about Iron Maiden and heavy metal, a parent started a petition on Change.org to have her transferred to a different school. The title is "Eden High School Principal, Sharon Burns, Needs to Be Transferred Immediately!"
Parents Petition to Get Rid of High School Principal Because She’s a Metalhead

A Canadian principal is getting heat from some parents for being a headbanging, heavy-metal buff. The New York Post reported that Sharon Burns, principal of Eden High School in St. Catharines, Ontario by day and Iron Maiden fan by night, is the subject of a petition that has gained more than 500 signatures to move her to a different school. The cause for the parents’ ire was that Burns shared a now-deleted picture of the infamous British band Iron Maiden’s zombie mascot, Eddie, with a handwritten “666” on Instagram. Debbi Lynn, the petition’s creator, said such posts are “mocking and isolating large segments of the community she works in and clearly is not upholding any of those values.” But the metal devotee quickly found herself with more than 15,000 supporters signing an opposing petition, whose creator called it “ridiculous” that parents were so quick to judge based on a social-media post. “She spreads nothing but love and kindness and is probably one of the best and most enthusiastic principals the school has ever had.”
Parents Petition to Remove Ontario Principal for Being an Iron Maiden Fan

It appears Satanic panic is making a comeback in St. Catharines, Ontario, where one principal is facing calls to step down after parents found out she was an Iron Maiden fan. Upon seeing photos on Instagram of Sharon Burns, principal of Eden High School, associated with the heavy metal band, one parent decided to create a Change.org petition to have Burns removed from her job, accusing her of “allegiance to Satanic practices.” Since then, over 500 people have signed, agreeing that Burns needs to step down.
