Parents demand Iron Maiden-loving school principal is sacked over her Satanic allegiances

A Canadian principal is getting heat from some parents for being a headbanging, heavy-metal buff. The New York Post reported that Sharon Burns, principal of Eden High School in St. Catharines, Ontario by day and Iron Maiden fan by night, is the subject of a petition that has gained more than 500 signatures to move her to a different school. The cause for the parents’ ire was that Burns shared a now-deleted picture of the infamous British band Iron Maiden’s zombie mascot, Eddie, with a handwritten “666” on Instagram. Debbi Lynn, the petition’s creator, said such posts are “mocking and isolating large segments of the community she works in and clearly is not upholding any of those values.” But the metal devotee quickly found herself with more than 15,000 supporters signing an opposing petition, whose creator called it “ridiculous” that parents were so quick to judge based on a social-media post. “She spreads nothing but love and kindness and is probably one of the best and most enthusiastic principals the school has ever had.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO