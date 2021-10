The Penguins completed their transactions this morning to really set their lineup for the start of the season. There is a lot to unpack here. The NHL mandates that teams be salary cap compliant by yesterday at 5 PM. Pittsburgh complied, and technically moved Angello and O’Connor to the AHL in transactions done on paper. This kind of Day 1 shenanigans have been going on since the days of Eric Tangradi being assigned to Wheeling for a night back in 2010. Brian Boyle wasn’t officially on the Pens’ roster until today, because he was a tryout prior to this announcement of a signed contract for the season.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO