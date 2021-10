Jordan Bell made his preseason debut in the Golden State Warriors 118-106 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, and did his best to gain ground on Avery Bradley, Langston Galloway, Mychal Mulder, and Gary Payton II in the race for the 15th and final roster spot. As I did after the first preseason game — and as I'll do after the next three, unless a decision is made between now and then — I'm ranking the five candidates for the roster spot.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO