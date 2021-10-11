Charged Up: A Raw Charge Podcast — Rebirth

Entering his fifth NHL season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Anthony Cirelli has cemented his status as a winner in hockey. From midget to major junior to the NHL, all Cirelli does is win championships. He’s been a critical piece of the Lightning’s back-to-back championships and is closing on being a perennial candidate for the Selke Trophy. The balance that Cirelli brought to the lineup cannot be understated. It’s because of him that coach Jon Cooper can place Steven Stamkos on the wing. It’s because of him that the penalty kill found stability after years of inconsistency. It’s because of him that Brayden Point’s line can be unleashed to overwhelm the opposition without worrying too much about the defensive side of the ice.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO