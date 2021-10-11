CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charged Up: A Raw Charge Podcast — Rebirth

By Matthew Esteves
Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long time coming, but today, Charged Up - Raw Charge Podcast is officially back for the 2021-2022 season. The two-year hiatus was needed and completely driven by me. That said, it’s time to bring the pod back with a co-host, Hardev, and get back to having fun while talking hockey.

