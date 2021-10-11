Charged Up: A Raw Charge Podcast — Rebirth

2020-21 Stats: Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL): 46 gp, 5g, 13a, 18pts, 38 PIM, +8. When the Tampa Bay Lightning acquired Erik Cernak from the Los Angeles Kings as a part of return for goaltender Ben Bishop back in 2017, not a lot of people expected that the Slovak defenceman would emerge as one of the best Lightning’s defensive defenders except probably Steve Yzerman, the team’s general manager at that moment, and Stacy Roest — the Lightning’s director of player development, who spent a lot of time watching Cernak during his Erie Otters’ days. Despite low expectations from the fan base, over the next four years Cernak it made into the Lightning’s top four and has become an essential part of two Stanley Cup championships.
