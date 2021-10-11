Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 01:07:00 SST Expires: 2021-10-11 13:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all islands * Through Monday morning * An active trough to the west will continue to move across the territory the rest of tonight through Monday. This trough will produce numerous to widespread showers, heavy at times with embedded thunderstorms. Expect the potential for heavy showers for the rest of tonight. Flash flooding is possible! Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 107 Vaveao Aso Gafua Oketopa 11 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Gafua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o lo`o i sisifo o le a o`o mai i luga o le atunu`u i le po o totoe e oo i le Aso Gafua. O nei uiga louloua o le tau o le a mafua ai ona tetele timuga, mamafa i taimi ma faititili e pa pa ai. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0