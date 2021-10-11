CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 01:07:00 SST Expires: 2021-10-11 13:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all islands * Through Monday morning * An active trough to the west will continue to move across the territory the rest of tonight through Monday. This trough will produce numerous to widespread showers, heavy at times with embedded thunderstorms. Expect the potential for heavy showers for the rest of tonight. Flash flooding is possible! Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 107 Vaveao Aso Gafua Oketopa 11 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Gafua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o lo`o i sisifo o le a o`o mai i luga o le atunu`u i le po o totoe e oo i le Aso Gafua. O nei uiga louloua o le tau o le a mafua ai ona tetele timuga, mamafa i taimi ma faititili e pa pa ai. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clermont The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Campbell County in northern Kentucky Central Clermont County in southwestern Ohio * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 1200 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alexandria, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Alexandria, Claryville, Amelia, Bethel, New Richmond, Williamsburg, Cold Spring, Mentor, California, Lindale, Saltair, Aspen Grove, East Fork State Park, New Palestine, Gubser Mill, Nicholsville, Blairsville, Campbell County Lake, Point Isabel and Bantam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 00:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clermont A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL CLERMONT COUNTY At 1211 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amelia, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Amelia, Bethel, New Richmond, Williamsburg, Blairsville, Lindale, Point Isabel, Saltair, East Fork State Park, Bantam, New Palestine and Nicholsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Campbell The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Campbell County in northern Kentucky Central Clermont County in southwestern Ohio * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 1200 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alexandria, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Alexandria, Claryville, Amelia, Bethel, New Richmond, Williamsburg, Cold Spring, Mentor, California, Lindale, Saltair, Aspen Grove, East Fork State Park, New Palestine, Gubser Mill, Nicholsville, Blairsville, Campbell County Lake, Point Isabel and Bantam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Giles, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for Middle Tennessee. Target Area: Giles; Maury A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Maury and northwestern Giles Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mount Pleasant, or 10 miles southwest of Columbia, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbia, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant, I-65 East Of Columbia and Culleoka. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 40 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
#Flash Flood Watch#Swains Island#Extreme Weather#Aunuu Flash Flood Watch#Mamafa
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 00:27:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clermont THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLERMONT COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Highland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 00:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Highland The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Highland County in southwestern Ohio * Until 130 AM EDT. * At 1254 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lynchburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Greenfield, Leesburg, Russell, Highland, East Monroe, Danville in Highland County and Samantha. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Highland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 01:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Highland A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTY At 110 AM EDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located in thunderstorms near Leesburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. Radar shows tornado debris in the air. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Greenfield, Leesburg, Highland and East Monroe. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Refugio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Mission River At Refugio affecting Refugio County. For the Mission River...including Refugio...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for the Mission River At Refugio. * From late tonight to early Sunday morning. * At 11:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 22.5 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late tonight to 23.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage later tomorrow morning or early afternoon, and fall below caution stage Sunday. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. The lowest areas of the city park and facilities, including the pavillion building are flooded. Much of park is also flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (11 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Mission River Refugio 23.0 22.5 Fri 11 pm 19.7 9.5 3.8 3.5 3.2
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Highland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 01:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Highland A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTY At 115 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Greenfield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Greenfield, Leesburg and East Monroe. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Highland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 01:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Highland A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTY At 110 AM EDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located in thunderstorms near Leesburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. Radar shows tornado debris in the air. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Greenfield, Leesburg, Highland and East Monroe. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Highland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 01:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Highland A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTY At 107 AM EDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located in thunderstorms near Leesburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. Radar shows tornado debris in the air. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Greenfield, Leesburg, Highland, Samantha and East Monroe. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Boone, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 23:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Kenton The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Kenton County in northern Kentucky Central Boone County in northern Kentucky * Until midnight EDT. * At 1134 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Union, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Covington, Florence, Independence, Erlanger, Edgewood, Elsmere, Taylor Mill, Fort Wright, Union, Ryland Heights, Fairview, Visalia, Richwood, Bank Lick, Ricedale, White Tower and Latonia Lakes. This includes I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 174 and 178. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 23:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kenton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FOR CENTRAL KENTON COUNTY At 1148 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Alexandria, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Covington, Independence, Taylor Mill, Ryland Heights, Fairview and Latonia Lakes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
KENTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 23:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kenton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FOR CENTRAL KENTON COUNTY At 1139 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Independence, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Covington, Independence, Taylor Mill, Ryland Heights, Fairview, Ricedale, Visalia, Bank Lick, White Tower and Latonia Lakes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
KENTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Highland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 01:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Highland THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Please report previous tornadoes, wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Ross by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 01:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ross THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL ROSS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Please report previous tornadoes, wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River At Goliad affecting Refugio, Calhoun, Goliad and Victoria Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Goliad...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River At Goliad. * From Sunday morning to Tuesday evening. * At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 18.9 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday afternoon and crest around 27.0 feet Monday morning. The river is then expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs, with water in the lowest areas of Goliad State Park. Livestock below Goliad to the Guadalupe River confluence are cut off and potentially drown. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed San Antonio River Goliad 25.0 18.9 Fri 9 pm 23.0 26.0 26.6 19.3 7.1
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Fairfield County in central Ohio * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 217 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles east of Circleville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Lancaster, Baltimore, Bremen, Pleasantville, Hide-A-Way Hills, Amanda, Stoutsville, Sugar Grove, Fairfield County Airport, US Route 22 at State Route 159, Clearport, North Berne and Dumontville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Ross by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ross The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Ross County in southwestern Ohio * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 129 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Greenfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Chillicothe, North Folk Village, Frankfort, South Salem, Bourneville, Andersonville, Lattaville and Austin. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
ROSS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Ross by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 01:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ross A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ROSS COUNTY At 145 AM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles north of North Folk Village, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. Radar shows tornado debris in the air. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Andersonville. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
ROSS COUNTY, OH

