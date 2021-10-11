Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 01:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Highland A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTY At 110 AM EDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located in thunderstorms near Leesburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. Radar shows tornado debris in the air. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Greenfield, Leesburg, Highland and East Monroe. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO