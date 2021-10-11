CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from preseason win over OKC Thunder

By Dalton Sell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took them three tries, but the Milwaukee Bucks finally picked up their first win of the preseason with a statement win last night. Returning to Fiserv Forum for the first time since their triumphant Game 6 win back on July 20th, the Bucks welcomed in the OKC Thunder for what looked to be a fun matchup. Ultimately, it was all Milwaukee from start to finish as they cruised to a dominant 130-110 victory, looking like the defending champions that they are. Of course, this was just a preseason game, so this victory will not command too much overreaction, but there is still plenty for fans to be optimistic about after the win. With that being said, here are the three biggest takeaways from the win last night.

