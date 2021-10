Many members of the pandemic era’s remote workforce have been paying more for products and services during their homebound labor, according to a new survey by Business.org. In a poll of 700 employed adults, 56% of work-from-home respondents reported spending more on their electric bills since their residence doubled as their office, while 49% said they were spending more on groceries since being moored at home and 47% were spending more on their internet bills.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO