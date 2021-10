Editor’s note: Two candidates, Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat, and Danielle Fogel, a Republican, are vying for a new state Supreme Court Justice seat in the Fifth Judicial District, which covers Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, Jefferson, Lewis and Herkimer counties. State Supreme Court is the state’s highest level of trial court. It typically handles civil litigation. It is unclear in which county the new judge will be seated. State Supreme Court justices serve 14-year terms and were paid $210,900 in 2020. To help voters make an educated choice, we invited the candidates to submit a letter to voters explaining why they think they are the best person for the job.

