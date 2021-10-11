CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto City Schools, teachers union set new quarantine learning plan. What’s included?

By Emily Isaacman
Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModesto City Schools will provide live instruction and online lessons to students who miss school days for reasons related to COVID-19. The independent study plan approved last week compensates teachers with a 4.5% raise for an average of 20 minutes of additional work time per day. Officials from the district and its teachers association said the agreement balances student needs, legislative requirements and higher teacher workloads.

