Elon University continues to face gender gap

This year marks the highest female-male gap in higher education. It all begins in kindergarten — the female-male gender gap in education, that is. Beginning in K-12 schools, the gender gap has increased throughout the years, according to Tom Mortenson, senior scholar at the Pell Institute for the Study of Opportunity in Higher Education. But 2021 has officially been marked the year with the largest female-male gender gap in the history of higher education.