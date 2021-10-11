CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

By Rick Munarriz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Fastenal reports quarterly results on Wednesday. An analyst downgrade on Friday suggests it won't be a good report.
  • Renren shares soared 75% last week. A step back for the Chinese growth stock is warranted.
  • Robinhood is another rough week away from becoming a broken IPO.

I've been picking stocks to avoid every week, and I fared pretty well last time. My three stocks to avoid last week were on the move -- up 3%, down 16%, and flat -- averaging out to a 3.3% decrease.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% for the week, a relative victory for me and my bearish calls. I have come out ahead in 12 of the past 16 weeks. Let's see if I can keep going. This week I see Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), Renren (NYSE:RENN), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. Here's why I think these are three stocks to avoid this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piKyw_0cNaSRDx00
Image source: Getty Images.

Fastenal

We're heading into earnings season, and one of the more problematic reports this week could be from Fastenal. The maker of products for the construction and industrial markets -- from fasteners to janitorial supplies -- will discuss its latest quarter on Tuesday morning.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael McGinn downgraded the stock late last week, taking his rating from a neutral "equal weight" to a bearish "underweight." It's not a good sign when a Wall Street pro decides to downgrade a stock just two trading days before it reports fresh financials. He's also lowering his price target from $50 to $45, both price points below where the stock is trading at right now.

McGinn sees a lot things potentially working against Fastenal. Risks include wage inflation for warehouse employees, freight rate increases, and a business that relies heavily on China-sourced fasteners.

It's also worth noting that while Fastenal has posted better-than-expected earnings in each of the past four quarters, it's been by a mere penny per share each time. I'm not suggesting Fastenal is orchestrating these bottom-line beats. My problem is that these beats have been by no better than 3% over the past year.

Renren

The top gainer last week among Nasdaq-listed companies was Renren, soaring 75%. China's Renren has evolved over the years. It unloaded its online gaming arm in 2016 and its original social media network in 2018. The transformation finds it now operating a used auto platform and a couple of SaaS business in the U.S. and China.

We're far removed from Renren's glory days. Its revenue last year clocked in 73% lower than it did in 2018. However, the big rally finds Renren trading at more than 30 times trailing revenue. Last week was a strong one for rebounding Chinese growth stocks, but Renren's upticks seem overdone.

Robinhood Markets

I own shares of Robinhood Markets, but that didn't stop me from singling it out last week. The online trading platform was the one trading flat last week, down a mere 0.3% in a generally upbeat week for stocks. It's back on my list of stocks to avoid.

Robinhood continues to lean on payment for order flow to help bankroll its "free" commissions, and that practice is coming under regulatory fire these days. There is headline risk here, even as Robinhood grows its share of the crypto and options trading markets.

If you're looking for safe stocks, you aren't likely to find them in Fastenal, Renren, and Robinhood Markets this week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

Revenue growth doesn't always give investors the full story behind a company's long-term outlook. Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have ruled the roost on Wall Street. A combination of historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-paced companies and given them access to abundant cheap capital.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

Novartis, Hasbro, and Qualcomm all have some promising growth opportunities ahead that offset any short-term concerns around their stocks. The most expensive stock on this list trades at just 19 times its future earnings. All of these investments will also provide you with above-average dividend yields. Timing the market could...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Fintech Stocks That Could Produce 10X Returns

Financial technology, or fintech, is a rapidly evolving industry with no shortage of impressive and disruptive companies. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 20, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall discuss two fintech companies they think have the best potential to produce 10X returns over the next several years.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mcginn
The Motley Fool

3 Top Breakout Stocks to Buy Right Now

Celsius Holdings is growing 10 times faster than the overall energy drink market. Alnylam has multiple potential catalysts on the way. Alphabet still looks unstoppable with its strong moat and great growth prospects. Strength in the face of adversity is a universally admired virtue. And it can help identify great...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading#Options Trading#Growth Stocks#Chinese#Renn#Robinhood Markets#Wells Fargo
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has a 6% Dividend Yield and a $100 Billion Market Opportunity

The past year and a half or so hasn't exactly been a great environment to own experience-based real estate -- and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) hasn't exactly seen its business thrive. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 30, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, explains why this is a stock that needs to be on investors' radar as the COVID-19 pandemic gradually winds down.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

Unilever is a top global consumer goods company that generates huge amounts of cash. Altria is in a good position to maintain its sizable dividend, and shares look cheap at current prices. Leggett & Platt has a long and lucrative track record of paying and raising its dividend. Building a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks Under $100

Despite the enhanced market volatility that investors have been seeing lately, there's still no shortage of excellent stocks to buy. In this Backstage Pass segment, recorded on Oct. 6, Fool contributors Brian Withers, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, and Rachel Warren share three very different stocks trading at attractive valuations right now. Brian...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
The Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Is Rocking Again Today

Shares of hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have had an eventful week so far -- and with Plug stock up 2.4% in 11:30 a.m. EDT trading, it seems the week isn't over yet. On Wednesday, Plug stock popped on news that the company is partnering with Phillips 66...
STOCKS
Benzinga

22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) rose 39.5% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Thursday. The company recently announced it purchased an additional 4,000 S19J Pro Antminer Machines for a price of $25.3 million to further expand the company's mining capabilities. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC)...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks for Retirees Wanting Consistent Income

UnitedHealth Group boasts a 28% average increase in annual dividends since 2010. Realty Income has seen its stock price gain 725% since 1994. SL Green Realty is turning the buildings of Manhattan into dividends for investors. At the foundation of many successful investor portfolios, you'll often find companies that provide...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Amid the Ongoing Labor Shortage

Since the pandemic began, labor shortages have impacted every industry imaginable, including tech. In this Backstage Pass segment, recorded on Oct. 6, Fool contributors Brian Withers, Rachel Warren, and Demitri Kalogeropoulos share three companies that they think could benefit from these trends. Brian Withers: We have about 21 minutes left....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
129K+
Followers
62K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy