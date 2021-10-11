CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox win wild Game 3 with walk-off homer in extra innings

By Rob Bradford
The Red Sox took a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five series lead with the Rays thanks to Christian Vazquez's walk-off two-run homer in the 13th inning, giving the Sox a 6-4 win Sunday night.

The home run came after a controversial top half of the 13th inning.

Kevin Kiermaier smoked a ball to right field with Yandy Díaz on first base. The ball hit the base of the wall then went off right fielder Hunter Renfroe and over the wall into the bullpen.

Instead of Diaz scoring, the play was ruled a ground-rule double and he had to go back to third base.

Nick Pivetta got the win in relief, as he tossed four scoreless innings, including seven strikeouts.

Game 4 is Monday night.

