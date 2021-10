Massachusetts education officials have reported that 1,901 students and 337 school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 between Oct. 7 and Oct. 13. With about 920,000 students enrolled and about 140,000 staff members working in public school buildings, the rate of coronavirus cases stands at 0.21% among students and 0.24% among staffers, according to a report from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

