Sewickley, PA

In brief: Sewickley Wine Walk, Old Economy Village programs and more

By Tribune-Review Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 8:01 a.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cover picture for the articleThe Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 11th annual Wine Walk is set for Nov. 3. Attendees will be able to experience 30 choice wines as they walk the streets of Sewickley’s business district. Early bird tickets are $35. Only 50 tickets will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Food purchases are not included in the ticket price. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sewickleychamberofcommerce.org.

