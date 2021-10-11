CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Fintech-enabled solutions are helping to advance women’s financial health

By Roxana Mohammadian-Molina
information-age.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFintech-enabled personal finance solutions have unleashed a world of opportunities to help change the narrative around investing and help advance women’s financial health. In the thirty years since the fabulous movie Working Girl hit our screens, much has changed for women’s gender parity in the workplace and outside. Movements such as #MeToo and #TimesUp have exposed the magnitude of the sexual violence faced by women, while campaigns such as #MeTooPay have uncovered discrepancies in salaries that have fueled the fight for pay equality. Yet there is one area where the gender gap remains wide open, and the taboo surrounding it lingers unchallenged: the financial health and wellbeing of women.

www.information-age.com

Comments / 0

Related
finovate.com

How One Fintech Firm is Responding to Promote Financial Health and Inclusion

When it comes to financial inclusion, it’s easy for some people to turn a blind eye. However, when banks and fintechs help to solve gaps in the current environment, there’s more potential to boost everyone’s financial health. Lloyd Pitchford, CFO at Experian, is working on promoting financial inclusion via Experian’s...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Financial Institutions May Expand SMB Relationships with Fintech-enabled Lending Offering from Fiserv

(NASDAQ: FISV), an international provider of payments and financial services tech solutions, is supporting financial institutions with creating their SMB programs via the introduction of a Cloud-powered, digital lending and credit platform. The latest Fiserv product offering, leveraging the Atlas Platform from Fintech StreetShares, enables financial institutions with managing the...
CREDITS & LOANS
information-age.com

How technology can drive positive change in insurance post-COVID

Ed Halsey, COO & co-founder of hubb, discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the insurance industry, and the role technology will play in driving positive change. From forced closures to operational transformation, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses both UK and worldwide. The world of insurance is no exception to this rule – but the nature of the industry and its interests have led to a layered set of challenges and opportunities beyond the obvious disruptions to working practices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Affordable Housing#Working Girl
crowdfundinsider.com

Cloud enabled Clearing Bank ClearBank Introduces Multi-Currency Solution for Fintechs

the Cloud-powered clearing bank, has announced the launch of a multi-currency solution that will aim to lower the friction for Fintech firms and financial institutions that provide cross-border payments and FX capabilities. ClearBank’s API-driven tech and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities have created seamless payment solutions in Sterling, for use “in...
ECONOMY
American Banker

Most Powerful Women in Banking: No. 24, Centric Financial's Patricia Husic

Patricia Husic knew it would be more complicated for Centric Financial to make Paycheck Protection Program loans to noncustomers. It would take more time to verify the identities of business owners and open new accounts, all while handling the high demand from customers. But Husic also believed that Centric, where...
SMALL BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

U.S. Senator says stablecoins enable faster payments, financial inclusion BUT…

As cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more commonplace in the financial world, the demand for stablecoins has also risen significantly. And that is proved true as data shows the total supply of stablecoins has increased from $20B to more than $125B over the past year alone. Naturally, this has prompted interest from lawmakers, regulators as well US Senators.
CONGRESS & COURTS
crowdfundinsider.com

Global Fintech Moneybrain Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program

an international Fintech platform, reveals that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program, in order to accelerate the process of integrating with Visa and “allowing Moneybrain to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that Visa’s global payment network offers.”. As mentioned in a release:. “Through Fast...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Marshall News Messenger

Financial Focus: Financial moves for women business owners

If you’re a woman who owns a business, you may have some challenges not shared by your male peers — but you also have several opportunities to help improve your financial future. You may already be taking some or all the right steps, but here are some ideas to be...
SMALL BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Instacart CEO launches women's health startup

Fidji Simo, former head of the Facebook app and current CEO of Instacart, is making waves in the healthcare world with a new startup focusing on women's health, Fortune reported Oct 4. Ms. Simo has helped launch the Metrodora Institute, a for-profit clinic with a nonprofit research and advocacy foundation...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Most Powerful Women to Watch: No. 16, Regions Financial's Kate Danella

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Client Experience Officer. For the third year in a row, Kate Danella’s role at Regions Financial has changed. In December, Danella transitioned from her dual role as head of strategic planning and retail products to a new leadership post overseeing a group tasked with reimagining customer experience at a time of rapid change in how customers are interacting with their banks.
BUSINESS
FOX59

Working from home? Here’s some cybersecurity tips for remote employees

INDIANAPOLIS — There is nothing spookier than a cyberattack, especially one that leaks personal information and puts safety at risk. However, thankfully, it can be avoided. Governor Eric Holcomb had proclaimed October to be Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which aims to educate citizens on ways to protect themselves and their data from online cyberattacks. One way […]
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

The Covid report has highlighted a truth the government can’t ignore – we need to fund healthcare properly

In a 1948 address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill – paraphrasing the philosopher George Santayana – said the now famous words “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Given how often people have (in my opinion) wrongly referenced back to the Second World War during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reading the Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date report, I’m surprised more haven’t brought ol’ Winston up.The findings of the latest government report will come as no surprise to most: our government could and should have done better in handling the pandemic, and as a...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy