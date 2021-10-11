Fintech-enabled solutions are helping to advance women’s financial health

Fintech-enabled personal finance solutions have unleashed a world of opportunities to help change the narrative around investing and help advance women’s financial health. In the thirty years since the fabulous movie Working Girl hit our screens, much has changed for women’s gender parity in the workplace and outside. Movements such as #MeToo and #TimesUp have exposed the magnitude of the sexual violence faced by women, while campaigns such as #MeTooPay have uncovered discrepancies in salaries that have fueled the fight for pay equality. Yet there is one area where the gender gap remains wide open, and the taboo surrounding it lingers unchallenged: the financial health and wellbeing of women.