AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – People are still seeking nursing careers in spite of the stories of stressed out and overworked nurses. “I don’t see myself doing anything else,” said University of Colorado College of Nursing student Shannon Crowson. Enrollment at the school is up 4%, but hanging over the Class of 2022 and 2023 will likely be the COVID pandemic. (credit: CBS) “Yeah that’s just a thing I guess with this new generation of nurses that everyone’s going to see is that we grew up in a pandemic, and I think that’s just going to be how we practice. On high stress alert, and...

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO