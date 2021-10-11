CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the Blue Jays look outside the organization for a third baseman?

By Tyson Shushkewich
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season, the Blue Jays used seven different players at third base, with Santiago Espinal leading the charge at 81 appearances with Cavan Biggio slotting in behind at 51. Other players to suit up at the hot corner for the Jays this season are Joe Panik, Breyvic Valera, Kevin Smith, Jake Lamb, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., although Vladdy only spent 2.0 innings across the diamond from first base this season.

Bottom of lineup keeps Blue Jays in WC hunt

TORONTO -- Needing a win to stay afloat in an American League Wild Card race that’s growing closer and more chaotic by the hour, the very bottom of the Blue Jays’ lineup gave them another day of life. Danny Jansen and Cavan Biggio weren’t expected to be the stars of...
Blue Jays, 2022, and Third Base: Do You Believe In Sant(i)a?

The Blue Jays are speculated to be in the market for an upgrade at third base this offseason. How has Santiago Espinal’s strong 2021 affected that discussion?. The Blue Jays acquired a 23-year-old Santiago Espinal from the Boston Red Sox in 2018. In exchange, the BoSox acquired Steve Pearce, who went on to be the 2018 World Series MVP. Sounds like Boston won that trade?
Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB World Reacts To Unfortunate Clayton Kershaw News

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers received some tough news about star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the second inning. After throwing over 40 pitches in less than two innings of work, an injury that kept him out for a large part of the season flared up again.
Cardinals: 3 surprise players who could be traded this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals shocked baseball this week by firing manager Mike Shildt despite making the postseason. What other surprises might they have in store?. Shildt was let go due to philosophical differences, whatever that means. Nonetheless, the Cardinals have an active offseason in front of them, starting with Nolan Arenado’s decision on an all-important player option. Reports indicate that Arenado is likely to return.
Corey Dickerson sitting for Blue Jays on Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dickerson is being replaced in left field by Teoscar Hernandez against Orioles starter John Means. In 362 plate appearances this season, Dickerson has a .273 batting average with a .740...
The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
Blue Jays starting Danny Jansen at catcher on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Jansen will start behind the plate after Reese McGuire was left out of Friday night's lineup. In a righty versus righty matchup against Tom Eshelman, our models project Jansen to score 10.5 FanDuel points...
3 Top Players On The 2021 Blue Jays

Despite a massive second-half push, the Toronto Blue Jays saw their 2021 campaign come to an end on Sunday. The club looked unstoppable at certain points this season, but ultimately, the Jays fell just one game short of forcing a Game 163 in the AL Wild Card race. Today, we’re...
Who should be AL MVP: Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Angels’ Shohei Ohtani?

Get ready for some controversy, baseball fans. As the season winds down and final numbers and statistics crystallize, we’ll all make our final picks for Cy Young awards and MVPs. For many, the declaration of Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani as the presumptive MVP took hold sometime in July, likely around the All-Star Game. It was understandable. It felt justified.
Toronto Blue Jays sign Dominican third baseman Gregory Cano

The Toronto Blue Jays have gone out of their way to build their future on the past. Current stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Cavan Biggio all had fathers who played in the majors. Griffin Conine, who had impressed in the minors this season, is another second generation player that the Blue Jays are hoping will develop into a part of their future as well.
Blue Jays must sweep the Orioles or pack their bags

After losing Thursday night’s series finale to the Yankees, the Blue Jays have to sweep Baltimore this weekend or they’ll be packing their offseason bags. Despite the fact that they missed a huge opportunity to make up some important ground against the Yankees this week, there’s still a reasonably feasible path for the Blue Jays to make the playoffs, or at least play in a Game 163 this season. However, they pretty much have to win all three games against the Orioles if they want to have a chance.
What needs to happen for the Blue Jays to reach the playoffs

TORONTO — It got a little dicey at the end, but in defeating the Baltimore Orioles Friday night, 6-4, the Toronto Blue Jays did their part to hang around in the American League wild card race. And while they couldn’t get help from the Washington Nationals against the Boston Red Sox, they did watch the Los Angeles Angels narrowly defeat the Seattle Mariners, while the Tampa Bay Rays took one off the New York Yankees, further crowding an already-crowded field.
