Oceano Dunes again violates plover protection rules. Will it ever be held accountable?
Once again, California State Parks has been caught violating rules aimed at protecting threatened and endangered shore birds at the Oceano Dunes off-road vehicle park. This time, the agency reopened a 300-acre nesting area at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA), in blatant violation of a state Coastal Commission order that called for permanent closure of the acreage.www.sanluisobispo.com
