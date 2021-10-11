Oceano Dunes again violates plover protection rules. Will it ever be held accountable?

California has added the Pacific leatherback sea turtle to its endangered species list, guaranteeing more protections for a rapidly dwindling population.The California Fish and Game Commission voted Thursday to add the turtles under the state's Endangered Species Act. The world's largest turtle species have been on the federal endangered species list since 1973. But scientists now know more about how crucial California is to their survival, according to Catherine Kilduff, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity A subpopulation of leatherback sea turtles hatch on beaches in Indonesia Once fully grown, they swim nearly 6,000 miles (9,656...

