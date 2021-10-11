CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How technology can drive positive change in insurance post-COVID

By Editor's Choice
information-age.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Halsey, COO & co-founder of hubb, discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the insurance industry, and the role technology will play in driving positive change. From forced closures to operational transformation, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses both UK and worldwide. The world of insurance is no exception to this rule – but the nature of the industry and its interests have led to a layered set of challenges and opportunities beyond the obvious disruptions to working practices.

www.information-age.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

How Covid Changed Healthcare

Innovation, urgency, and necessity. Key drivers that sparked a revolution in health care, and great opportunity for healthcare investors. This panel looks at opportunities in this dynamic, critical and evolving arena.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Brokers#Tech#Coo Co Founder#Hubb#Ey#Covid
information-age.com

What is data poisoning, and what is the antidote?

Spiros Potamitis, senior data scientist, global technology practice at SAS, discusses what data poisoning entails, and how we can mitigate it. An increasing number of organisations are turning to machine learning models to aid the development of their AI technologies. But another trend could pose a threat to the trustworthiness of those systems: data poisoning.
SOFTWARE
Fast Casual

How technology helps brands save money, drive efficiency

Restaurant brands often don't understand how IT can help them improve their bottom line. With new apps, technology, cloud-based services, software and hardware flooding the industry, it's easy for restaurant leaders to get overwhelmed in choosing a tool to improve internal processes. One such tool is the SmartFranchise methodology, from...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How Technology Can Help Your Health and Wellbeing

We look at a selection of mobile and browser apps that can help you to improve your physical and mental health. This episode features a chat with Dr Angelica Kohlmann of Bloom Diagnostics, who tells us how their mobile app can be used to diagnose illness and find the right treatment.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Sourcing Journal

Zalando and Fjällräven’s Transparency Platform Raises $6 Million

Traceability technology is playing an increasingly important role in the industry’s efforts to manage and monitor supply chains. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

Over two-thirds of organisations with a data strategy don’t fully understand it

Research released today by Mango Solutions has revealed that over two-thirds (71%) of organisations with a data strategy admit that it is not widely understood across the company. 95% of organisations surveyed by data consultancy Mango Solutions in its data maturity survey declared that they have a data strategy in...
ECONOMY
diginomica.com

How technology, partnerships and people can help build resilience at work

We are moving to an all-digital, work-from-anywhere world and the pandemic has taught us that resilience, rather than being a tactic to respond to crisis, is a discipline cultivated over time. Leaders now recognise the level of risk that their companies will be exposed to if they don’t have a digital strategy in place.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

TripActions Raises $275M in Series F Growth Funding, Looks to Improve Travel Tech

TripActions, a travel management company for business travelers, completed a $275 million Series F Growth Funding round as business travel rebounds from the pandemic. Michael Sindicich, general manager for the company's payments platform TripActions Liquid, said those funds will be used to scale several aspects of the business as well as help in acquiring similar businesses. He also told Cheddar a huge focus for the company is upgrading its technology to make the user experience more seamless.
TRAVEL
information-age.com

Are machines designing themselves? The next step in digital evolution

Joseph Kenny, vice-president, global customer transformation at ServiceMax, discusses the role that intelligent machines could play in digital evolution going forward. Regardless of whether it is hardware, software, peripherals, or research and development on product improvements, increasingly machines are designing themselves – and it will not be very long before they are fixing themselves. The rapid advance of digital transformation is changing the way manufacturers, developers, and designers work.
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

Data management considerations for the agile enterprise

Fredrik Forslund, vice-president, enterprise & cloud erasure solutions at Blancco, discusses what data management considerations need to be made by an agile enterprise. Agility has long been a fundamental characteristic of the modern enterprise. Since the pandemic struck, this agility has been tested — and enterprises have had to flex and adapt in ways that they hadn’t before. Connectivity and the cloud have played a major role in enabling employees to work from anywhere, at any time and from any device, and operations are increasingly underpinned by vast quantities of data that help to inform strategic decision making.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Shopify Teams Up with Microsoft, Oracle to Launch Business Tools for Merchants

E-commerce company Shopify has teamed up with Microsoft and Oracle to help brands streamline business operations on the platform. The company is launching what it calls its Global Enterprise Resource Planning Program, allowing select enterprise resource planning partners to build direct integrations into the Shopify app store for the very first time. Shimona Mehta, managing director at Shopify, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Workers feel most valued when their managers trust them

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Professional workers are more likely to value their own work and feel it contributes to their team’s success when their managers show they trust them, according to a study I recently completed as a part of my unpublished Ph.D. dissertation. I wanted to understand how various types of social capital, such as building trust and creating common values, influence employees’ performance and how they feel about their work. So I conducted a survey of 457 people I recruited through Amazon Mechanical Turk who have done work on at...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
travelagewest.com

How the Pandemic Has Changed Allianz Insurance Options and Platforms

At the beginning of this year, it was difficult for the travel industry to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Widespread vaccination had just begun, and travel restrictions were tighter than ever. As we approach the end of 2021, however, the restrictions are easing, and — slowly but surely — people are gaining the confidence to travel again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

How Technology Can Empower the Workforce

Remote working is now a way of life for many companies and industries. Companies that would have never considered remote working are being forced to do so, many choosing not to return, and others are coming back at a reduced capacity. Even the healthcare industry is seeing telehealth as a major component of their patient treatment strategy. Why see a doctor in person if treatment can occur over a video call?
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

How Climate Change Can Impact Investment Portfolios

If the recently released U.N. climate report is any indication, it might be prudent for investors to start preparing their portfolios for the widespread impact of climate change. The report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found that rising global temperatures can largely be attributed to human-generated greenhouse...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy