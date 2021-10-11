How technology can drive positive change in insurance post-COVID

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Professional workers are more likely to value their own work and feel it contributes to their team’s success when their managers show they trust them, according to a study I recently completed as a part of my unpublished Ph.D. dissertation. I wanted to understand how various types of social capital, such as building trust and creating common values, influence employees’ performance and how they feel about their work. So I conducted a survey of 457 people I recruited through Amazon Mechanical Turk who have done work on at...

