There are plenty of great moments at the plate in the history of the Colorado Rockies, but which ones are the best of the best? Let’s take a look at the numbers. Entering the 2022 season, there are four games in Rockies history where a player has accumulated 14 total bases in a single game. For the sake of this article, that is the offensive metric we will be looking at when tabulating the best offensive games in franchise history.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO