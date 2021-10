A letter to the editor from Enterprise gives us the "straight" story about the global warming/climate change scare. Just think of all the money and hours of work by scientists all over the world that could have been saved if they had only contacted this individual several years ago instead of wasting time on research. Of course, Enterprise seems to be a well-spring of expert information. If you don't believe it, read the Facebook page maintained by Enterprise resident and U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL). He knows more than the president, vice president, the speaker of the house, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and numerous others about a wide variety of issues.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO