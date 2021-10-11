CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Earl, PA

Arrest Warrant Issued for New Holland Man

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EAST EARL, PA — The East Earl Township Police Department holds an active arrest warrant for Derek D. Getz, formerly of New Holland. It is alleged that on September 21, 2021, Getz stole property from a victim on the 1100 block of Reservoir Road, New Holland. Getz is described as...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Marple Township Police Arrest Two Men on Gun, Drug Charges

BROOMALL, PA — Marple Township Police have arrested two men on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on October 8, 2021, at 01:37 hours, Officer Ricky Dempsey conducted a traffic stop on a white Honda Accord, after observing multiple vehicle code violations with the vehicle. Officer Dempsey made contact with the operator and identified him as Nastase Owens, and the passenger/vehicle owner identified as Tyree Jeffcoat, both of whom were confirmed to be 19 years old.
MARPLE TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster Man Charged With Murder in September Assault

LANCASTER, PA — Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced a charge of third-degree homicide has been filed against a Lancaster man already charged with aggravated assault and simple assault after beating a man on September 1. The homicide charge was filed after an autopsy report released by the Lancaster County...
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

Wyomissing PD Looking for Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an unidentified burglary suspect, seen in the attached surveillance photographs. Authorities state that he is suspected of burglarizing the Berks Technical Institute located at 2205 Ridgewood Rd. on October 09, 2021. The subject may be homeless and in possession of clothing with the BTI logo.
WYOMISSING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
East Earl, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
New Holland, PA
City
East Earl, PA
New Holland, PA
Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Reading Man Pleads Guilty for Role in Murder of 17-Year-Old in Pottstown

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County District Attorney Office’s office announced that Jonathan Malave, 36, of Reading, PA, pled guilty to third-degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery for his role in the 2017 murder of 17-year-old David Doyle III in Pottstown. The defendant drove the car carrying two of three co-defendants after the murder. Judge David Bortner sentenced him to 17 to 34 years in prison.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Ephrata Police Department Announce Promotion of Two Officers

EPHRATA, PA — The Ephrata Police Department announced the recent promotion of two officers to the rank of Sergeant. At the October 11, 2021, Borough Council meeting, Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen swore in Officer Daniel Albaugh and Detective Kenneth Lockhart, Jr. to their new positions. The competitive Civil Service process began earlier this year, and consisted of written and oral testing, along with final selection interviews.
EPHRATA, PA
MyChesCo

Man Arrested, Charged on Auto Theft Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on auto theft charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on September 22 at approximately 1:00 p.m., Wilmington Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft that occurred in the area of 13th and Clayton Streets. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify 35-year-old Todd Colvard as a suspect. Colvard was taken into custody on October 7 in the 300 block of East 16th Street on an unrelated matter, and has been charged with the following offenses in connection with this theft incident:
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Thwart Burglary in Progress

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman during a burglary in progress. Authorities state that on October 2 at approximately 9:15 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of North Monroe Street for a burglary in progress. Police made contact with 44-year-old Patty Skinner and took her into custody without incident. Police were also able to recover items that had been taken by Skinner.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrest Warrant
MyChesCo

Car Accident in Ephrata Leads to Structure Fire

EPHRATA, PA — Ephrata Police Department announced that on Thursday, October 14, at 7:15 pm officers responded to a vehicle accident which resulted in a vehicle fire that then led to a dwelling fire. Authorities state that a 2016 Subaru WRX was southbound on S. Cocalico Road and collided with...
EPHRATA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Man Arrested for Carrying Concealed Firearm, Possession of Marijuana

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. On October 1 at approximately 9:17 p.m. members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 1000 block of Elm Street when they observed 23-year-old Tyree Grasty acting in a suspicious manner. Police made contact with Grasty and following a brief investigation, recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 3 grams of marijuana. Police took Grasty into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Oxford Man Ordered Held for Assault on Law Enforcement

OXFORD, PA — Martin Aguilar-Ledesma, aged 23 from Oxford, was ordered held on Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement and 8 additional charges, by Magisterial District Court 15-3-05 on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He has been transported to Chester County Prison. Authorities state that on May 31, 2021, at 9:23 PM,...
OXFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Department Working with the National Public Safety Partnership to Prevent and Combat Violent Crime

Department of Justice names Philadelphia as one of ten new Public Safety Partnership Cities. PHILADELPHIA, PA —The Philadelphia Police Department has been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) National Public Safety Partnership (PSP). As part of this partnership, PPD will receive intensive training and technical assistance (TTA) from DOJ in the areas of gun violence, criminal justice collaboration, investigations, constitutional policing, community engagement, federal partnerships, crime analysis, and technology to identify, assess, and implement collaborative strategies and a lasting coordination structure to prevent and combat violent crime, especially related to gun, drug, and gang violence. PSP supports DOJ’s commitment to advancing work that promotes civil rights, increases access to justice, supports crime victims, protects the public from crime and evolving threats, and builds trust between law enforcement and the community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Cutler, Lawrence Ask PA Supreme Court to Intercede in Chester Water Authority Case

HARRISBURG, PA — In response to a recent Commonwealth Court decision on the future of Chester Water Authority (CWA), House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and Rep. John Lawrence (R-Chester/Lancaster) have called on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to review the matter. The case, Chester Water Authority v. Aqua Pennsylvania Inc., dealt a blow to the continued independence of the water authority.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

I-76 West Overnight Lane Closure Tomorrow for Inlet Cleaning in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A left lane closure is scheduled on westbound Interstate 76 between the Montgomery Drive and Spring Garden interchanges in Philadelphia, on Thursday, October 14, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for inlet cleaning operations under a project to improve travel and safety on the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy