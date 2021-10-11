Arrest Warrant Issued for New Holland Man

Department of Justice names Philadelphia as one of ten new Public Safety Partnership Cities. PHILADELPHIA, PA —The Philadelphia Police Department has been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) National Public Safety Partnership (PSP). As part of this partnership, PPD will receive intensive training and technical assistance (TTA) from DOJ in the areas of gun violence, criminal justice collaboration, investigations, constitutional policing, community engagement, federal partnerships, crime analysis, and technology to identify, assess, and implement collaborative strategies and a lasting coordination structure to prevent and combat violent crime, especially related to gun, drug, and gang violence. PSP supports DOJ’s commitment to advancing work that promotes civil rights, increases access to justice, supports crime victims, protects the public from crime and evolving threats, and builds trust between law enforcement and the community.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO