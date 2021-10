The New Orleans Saints led by seven points heading into halftime of their game against Washington on Sunday, and the way they took the lead was improbable, to say the least. Jameis Winston and Marquez Callaway connected on a 49-yard Hail Mary on the final play of the first half. Callaway leaped up and made an outstanding catch between multiple defenders. You can see the play below:

