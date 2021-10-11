A meat market in Wisconsin is filling their brats with THIS…

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA meat market in Wisconsin has a ‘Spooktober’ brat available for purchase and it’s a very dividing flavor. They’re putting in…. candy corn! Yes, the Halloween treat that has had people arguing for generations if it’s good or not, is now a in brat. I say this is one of the best ideas ever. Who doesn’t love sweet and savory? Maybe if you weren’t a fan of candy corn before, you will be now… or brats for that matter. I say, try some!

