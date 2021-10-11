Letter to the editor: Ideas to end labor shortage
I have not been tutored in government performance and organization, but it appears that the current shortage in the labor pool may be related to certain well-intended government initiatives gone awry. I cite a brief encounter with a customer service representative who was confined to a wheelchair. Certainly there are current social service programs that would have paid this young lady to stay at home. But she chose to contribute rather than take.triblive.com
