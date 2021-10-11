Border thoughts

My hero continues to grow. Joseph has come to Egypt as a slave at age seventeen. By the age of 30, he rose to be Prime Minister of Egypt. That is a marvel. He did it without doing violence to anyone. But this is not the reason I see him as a hero. He has interpreted Pharaoh’s dream. Pharaoh recognized there would be no one in a better position to get Egypt through the years ahead than Joseph for Joseph worshipped God and God blest Joseph. We have now gone through the seven years of abundant harvest. Joseph has levied twenty percent of these harvests against the future. The harvest must have been amazing. Joseph was storing so much grain, they even stopped keeping records. Now, some two years later, famine has also come to surrounding territory. I simply suggest you read the story from Genesis chapters 42 and 43. When Joseph’s ten older brothers, the ones who had sold him into slavery, come to Egypt to purchase grain against the famine, he recognizes them but of course they do not recognize him. This is sensible. After all, he was only seventeen then and is now forty. He looked, dressed like, and acted the part of an Egyptian ruler. He even spoke to them through an interpreter. Genesis 42:21-25 gives us insight to a transformation in the spiritual attitude of the ten brothers. They have come to realize, with genuine remorse and repentance, what they had done to Joseph and believe God is bringing them to judgment. Joseph hears and understands them. At this point Joseph wept; I believe with joy at their repentance. Joseph is formulating an elaborate plan in dealing with his brothers. He was in a position to punish them and to take revenge on them for what they had done to him. But remember, Joseph is God’s man and believes he is to do God’s will. He supplies them with an abundance of grain and secretly returns all the money they had brought to purchase the grain. They arrive at home and discover this. It would seem from 42:36, Jacob still blames them and grieves the loss of Joseph more than twenty years before. But they had to eat and now the grain purchased is gone and the famine persists. They must return to Egypt. According to the conditions Joseph set, they must take Benjamin, Joseph’s younger full brother, with them. Jacob tells them to take the original returned money, money to make a new purchase, some generous gifts, and Benjamin and go to Egypt. Joseph continues to unfold his plan. He plants his silver cup in one of the sacks of grain Benjamin has. This would make Benjamin liable for a theft punishable by death. They return to plead for Benjamin. Judah, the one who hatched the idea of selling Joseph in the first place, offers himself as a slave in Benjamin’s place, to take his punishment. It is at this point Joseph reveals himself to his brothers. He tells them God has sent him here, to preserve lives (43:5) and preserve the heritage of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the Hebrew Nation (43:7). He now offers to provide a new home for all the family and to care for their needs. This he does for the next sixty-plus years. He urges them to return to Canaan and bring everyone back. At the time of Jacob’s death, the brothers again fear Joseph may seek revenge on them. With tears, Joseph promises them they are safe and he will care for them all.

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO