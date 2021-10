Authorities on Friday said Mercer County detectives made arrests in two separate Trenton killings, including a shooting that occurred 50 yards from a city police officer. A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder and weapons offenses in the shooting that killed Melvin Williams on Southard Street, near the Donnelly Homes housing complex, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. The teen’s name was withheld because of his age.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO