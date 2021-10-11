Police fire bean bag rounds at suspect armed with gun

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken into custody following a short standoff with police.

On Friday evening, Oklahoma City police were called to an area near Hefner and Western Ave. to break up a fight.

When they arrived, they found a man arguing with a woman.

Officers say the man was holding a gun and refused to drop it. After a short standoff, police fired bean bag rounds at the suspect.

At that point, he was taken into custody.

