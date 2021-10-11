CMPD: Police cruiser overturns in crash after suspect runs red light, flees scene on foot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police vehicle overturned in a crash after a person ran a red light and crashed in southeast Charlotte, according to police officials.

Authorities said the crash happened at the intersection of Monroe Road and Village Lake Drive. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police officials said officers are on scene looking for the other person involved who reportedly left the scene on foot.

Officers described the person as a black man wearing dark clothing. He was reportedly last seen running on the railroad tracks toward Thermal Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

