Charlotte, NC

CMPD: Police cruiser overturns in crash after suspect runs red light, flees scene on foot

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police vehicle overturned in a crash after a person ran a red light and crashed in southeast Charlotte, according to police officials.

Authorities said the crash happened at the intersection of Monroe Road and Village Lake Drive. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police officials said officers are on scene looking for the other person involved who reportedly left the scene on foot.

Officers described the person as a black man wearing dark clothing. He was reportedly last seen running on the railroad tracks toward Thermal Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Fox 46 Charlotte

15-year-old dies after shooting in south Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 15-year-old boy died Thursday after he was shot in south Charlotte late Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting near the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue around 11:58 p.m. on Oct. 12 where 15-year-old Daliamontray Strothers Jr. was found suffering […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Minor facing murder charges following fatal September shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a minor has been arrested and charged in connection with the mid-September shooting at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds that resulted in the death of a teenage boy. According to officials, a fight broke out at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds, which then continued into the parking […]
DANVILLE, VA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Bank of America in south Charlotte robbed Friday, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Bank of America in south Charlotte was robbed Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said detectives are still investigating the robbery that happened at the Bank of America on Iverson Way. Multiple suspects have been located, police confirmed. Officers were not looking for anyone else […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Murdaugh suffered “two superficial appearing bullet wounds” following shooting, medical records show

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some medical records were released Friday detailing injuries Alex Murdaugh received in a failed suicide attempt on September 4th. Records, which were provided by Murdaugh’s spokesperson from Memorial Health, show there was a gunshot entry/exit laceration to the back of the scalp. They also note there was a “questionable loss […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

71-year-old accused of indecent exposure, making inappropriate comments to minors in Myers Park area, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 71-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police accused him of indecent exposure and making inappropriate comments to minors in Charlotte’s Myers Park area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers received reports of a man driving a Chevrolet Equinox and making inappropriate comments to minors […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

